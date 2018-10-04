Northern Arizona Suns single game tickets go on sale

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Northern Arizona Suns announced that single-game tickets for all of their 2018-19 regular season home games are on sale.

Tickets start at just $10 to see the exclusive Phoenix Suns affiliate at the Prescott Valley Event Center this upcoming season.

The Northern Arizona Suns begin their third season in the NBA G League on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. against the Santa Cruz Warriors at home.

Fans can purchase tickets to see any of the NAZ Suns 24 regular season home games at the Prescott Valley Event Center by visiting www.nazsuns.com/tickets, by visiting the PVEC box office, or by calling 928-772-SUNS.

New head coach Bret Burchard and the Suns have many exciting matchups this year. The team will host the defending champion Austin Spurs on Dec. 4 and will see the return of former head coach Ty Ellis and his new Stockton Kings team on Dec. 8 and Jan. 29. Four teams will make their first trip ever to Northern Arizona, as the Suns play the brand new Capital City Go-Go (affiliate of the Washington Wizards) on Dec. 11, the Lakeland Magic on Feb. 1, the Delaware Blue Coats on Feb. 2, and the Greensboro Swarm on March 15. The Suns will conclude the regular season against the South Bay Lakers on March 23.

The NAZ Suns will also continue providing a great family-friendly environment, bringing back popular theme nights for the 2018-19 campaign, including Breast Cancer Awareness Night (Nov. 16), a Christmas Game (Dec. 8), NAZ Suns Aloha Fest (Feb. 2), Salute to Heroes Game (March 23), and Sunday Fun Days (every Sunday home game). Northern Arizona will debut its first Western Night on Jan. 19.

Last year, the Suns finished with a winning record at home for the second straight year thanks to help from the best fans in the NBA G League, who capped off an all-time year with record attendance at the team’s season finale.

Besides single-game tickets at just $10 apiece, fans can also take advantage of discounted pricing with the team’s 4 on the Floor package, Flex Plan, Group Experience packages, or season ticket memberships. More information about all of the NAZ Suns ticket options can be found at www.nazsuns.com/tickets, emailing sales@nazsuns.com, or calling 928-772-SUNS.

– NAZ Suns