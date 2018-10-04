Stolen vehicle ends up in wash (with video)

No suspects were located in connection with this minivan stolen from Fiesta Street in Clarkdale Wednesday morning, Clarkdale Police said in a press release. It was pulled out by a tow truck after it was located in Mescal Wash off Broadway Road in Clarkdale later in the morning. The Gold Chevy minivan was reported stolen sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday and located about 10:27 a.m. Wednesday in the wash down a steep hill at the base of a bridge, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.