Young adult AZ Dodgers baseball holding tryouts

The AZ Dodgers young adult baseball Verde Valley baseball team is holding tryouts later this month.
The AZ Dodgers are a local baseball team made of males and females ages 17 to about 30. The tryouts will be held Oct. 21 and 28th at Butler ParK with the season starting on Nov. 4.
The purpose of the AZ Dodgers is to provide an opportunity for young adults in the community to get involved.
The cost is $20 per person for the uniforms.
For more information call coach Andrew at (928) 202-6003 or coach Marshall at (928) 592-9402.
