Five things you need to know about Camp Verde School Board meeting Oct. 9

1) Strategic plan. Two simple words. One word, plan, defined as an orderly or step-by-step conception or proposal.

But strategic, well, that’s a bit more involved. Part of strategizing is considering all one’s options – so the best possible plan can be created.

The Strategic Plan at Camp Verde Unified School District is all about the kids.

Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board could vote to accept the District’s Strategic Plan “as an evolving document,” as stated in the board’s Oct. 9 agenda.

2) The board’s goal of “gaining and disseminating information to and from the community” is also on the agenda for Tuesday. According to the agenda, the CVUSD website of the schools will be part of the discussion.

3) At a 6:30 p.m. work session, the CVUSD board will discuss “The Speed of Trust,” its professional development book.

4) The board could approve donations totaling more than $14,000, including technology equipment from the US District Court of Arizona, books from Camp Verde Bashas’ and a tree and plaque to Camp Verde Elementary School’s Penderella Garden from Diane Scantlebury of the Camp Verde Tree Advisory Committee.

5) Expected confirmation of an Oct. 16 joint meeting with the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s Tribal Council.

When and where: On Oct. 9, the Camp Verde Unified School District Governing Board will hold a 6:30 p.m. work session, then move into its regular session at 7 p.m.

The Camp Verde School Board will meet in the District’s multi-use complex library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

The District will post the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.

Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.

Unless otherwise noted, the Camp Verde School Board meets each month at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday.