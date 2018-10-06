Saving Miss Moon: 3-month-old Quarter Horse to lose part of right front leg; will be fit with prosthetic (with videos)

Osteitis of the metacarpophalangeal.

It’s not easy to pronounce. Imagine living with it.

Barely 3 months old, Miss Moon is a Quarter Horse with a bad right front leg.

Her affliction is essentially infection and inflammation of the bone from the ankle down. It’s so bad that Miss Moon’s previous owner was on the verge of taking her to Out of Africa for lion food.

That’s what Katie Longfellow says. Longfellow, vet tech and office manager at Camp Verde’s Central Arizona Equine, had cared for the filly since late-July when she was barely a week old.

If it weren’t for Longfellow’s love, and the guidance of Dr. Jim Bleak, Miss Moon’s bad limb would spell the end of her life.

But Longfellow talks about living in a “throw-away society,” and how that’s just not how she does things.

“I’ve got to give her every opportunity,” Longfellow says.

That’s why Dr. Bleak amputated about six inches of Miss Moon’s bad leg on Friday morning, and fit her with a temporary prosthesis.

The temp, Bleak says, is made of a material similar to PVC pipe and is actually similar to the brace around Miss Moon’s foot right now.

Longfellow has set up a GoFundMe page – https://www.gofundme.com/miss-moon - to help with the cost of the permanent prosthesis. Fortunately for Miss Moon – and for Longfellow – Bleak says that the temporary can be used “longer if we need to.”

Prosthetics will be expensive, both in the short- and the long-term, Bleak says.

“She’s growing,” he says. “She’ll need many of them.”

Bringing Miss Moon home

It was on Aug. 25 when Longfellow got the call that Miss Moon’s then-owner couldn’t take care of the filly any longer.

Longfellow was barrel racing, in between competitions, when Bleak gave her the news.

“I told him I’d pick her up when I was finished here,” she recalls.

At that moment, Longfellow went from an eight-horse household to nine – plus the 24 horses she boards.

Antibiotics were the prescribed treatment until Sept. 10 when Bleak x-rayed Miss Moon and learned that the meds wouldn’t cure what she had.

“Her foot bones are pretty much gone,” Longfellow says. “I’m in this for the long haul, but without help she can’t live on.”

Amputated outpatient

At 9 a.m. Friday, Bleak removed the bad part of Miss Moon’s right front leg. It should take about 90 minutes, he says.

Before she wakes, Miss Moon’s temporary leg will already be affixed to the stump, so when she tries to stand, she’ll have the stability she needs.

An outpatient procedure, Miss Moon should be home later that day, Longfellow says.

For Bleak, removing part of Miss Moon’s leg isn’t as critical as the recovery.

“It’s the complications afterward, such as pressure on the stump, blood flow, possible infection,” he says. “Once it heals, we can develop a permanent prosthetic.”

It will take about six weeks, the doctor says. Once the inflammation and swelling go down, it will be easier to know whether or when the stump “can bear weight,” he says.

Removing the bad part of Miss Moon’s leg does not guarantee that Osteitis won’t “go up the leg,” Bleak says.

It’s still possible the filly would have to be put down, he says.

Though she’s running around right now, bum foot and all. Thanks to the bracing and the love of his momma.

“She hasn’t had a leg to stand on her whole life,” Longfellow says. “Maybe the first couple of weeks, maybe the first month, but not since then.”

‘We’re too soft’

Longfellow has worked for Bleak for the past 10 years. She got her first horse when she was 7. Horses are as much of Longfellow’s life as her own arms and legs. But she’s “never been around” a horse with a prosthetic limb.

“We’re too soft to put her down,” Longfellow says of her and the doctor. “She’s a doll, so much personality.”

So soft, Longfellow says, that she doesn’t plan to be in surgery with Miss Moon.

“I’m her mom. I’m nervous. There might be some tears,” she says. “But I have every confidence we’ll make it through surgery fine.”

Longfellow has taken to social media to raise money to help with Miss Moon’s care. She has a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/miss-moon, and a Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/katie.longfellow?hc_ref=ARR_8wGfiWu92Es6eSO-KX3PD1Hz5usz60Z00sanHTWQEU7pJbBYhm5i3ZUCACAR9RQ.

