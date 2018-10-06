Wine and Dine in the Vines fundraiser to uncork student potential Oct. 27

CLARKDALE -- Wine enthusiasts, gourmands, Yavapai College supporters and fans of our emerging local wine industry are all invited on a culinary adventure: Wine and Dine in the Vines celebrates YC’s Southwest Wine Center with fine food and vintages Saturday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., at the teaching winery on the Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Hosted by Yavapai College’s Friends of the Southwest Wine Center, Wine and Dine in the Vines is a fundraiser that features Arizona wines in their most delectable setting.

More than 35 winemakers, restaurant owners and local chefs will offer tastings of their favorite dishes and libations in a festival atmosphere of live music, winery tours, animated conversation and the chance to meet and greet Arizona’s top vintners and chefs.

Set against the gorgeous vistas and fertile fields of the Southwest Wine Center’s teaching winery, Wine and Dine in the Vines also offers patrons an up-close view of the wine-making process, from the vineyards to the taste buds. Sample the student-crafted wines from the Southwest Wine Center and compare them to those produced by some of Arizona’s best wineries.

Performing live this year is Blues Hall of Fame artist Leon J. Morton. Morton will entertain guests with his captivating vocal and musical talent encompassing acoustic Blues/Rock, Country, Country blues, and Americana.

Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at www.yc.edu/WineAndDine. Proceeds will benefit the Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College. For more information, contact Mary Talosi, at Mary.Talosi@yc.edu or call 928-776-2359.

Participating Wineries

Aridus Wine Co.

Bodega Pierce

Burning Tree Cellars

Caduceus Cellars

Chateau Tumbleweed

DA Ranch

Gallifant Cellars

Granite Creek Vineyards

Javelina Leap Vineyards

Keeling Schaefer Vineyards

Kief-Joshua Vineyards

Oddity Winery

Page Springs Winery

Pillsbury Winery

Rune Wines

Southwest Wine Center

Participating Restaurants

Farside Bistro

Hog Wild BBQ

L’Auberge

Manzanita Restaurant

Maribel Cakes

Merkin Osteria

Moscoto Ristorante Italiano

Mountain JTED Culinary Institute

Sedona Sweets

Soulful Sweets

Verde Valley Oil Traders