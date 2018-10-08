The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “King Lear” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Broadcast from London’s West End, see Ian McKellen’s extraordinarily moving portrayal of King Lear on the big screen.

Chichester Festival Theatre’s production received five-star reviews for its sell-out run, and transferred to the West End for a limited season. Jonathan Munby directs this nuanced and powerful contemporary retelling of Shakespeare’s tender, moving and shocking play.

Considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written, “King Lear” sees two aging fathers — one a King, one his courtier — reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends.

Ian McKellen gives a hugely acclaimed performance as Shakespeare’s great King. While he is more widely known for his roles in blockbuster films, McKellen’s acting career began on the stage and he has given iconic Shakespeare performances throughout his career. “King Lear” is a chance to see one of the finest actors of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries performing live.

“King Lear” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.