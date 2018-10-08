Raven Sisters on musical menu at Cornville’s Grasshopper Grill

The popular Raven Sisters return to Cornville’s Grasshopper Grill this week.

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea. Busbea offers up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Here, “Cheeseburger in Paradise” takes on a whole new meaning. Not to be limited, however. Rick fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music.

Thursday, Oct. 11, the Raven Sisters make a return appearance in the Grasshopper lounge. These real sisters, Jo on guitar and Nora on the cajon drum, roll out an eclectic mix of standards, rock, country, R&B, and even dig into the swampy sounds of the Delta Blues.

Dressed and rehearsed to a tee, the Raven Sisters hang their hats on innovative arrangements, audience appeal, a tight show, and well-honed vocal harmonies.

Friday, Oct. 12, its PK Gregory bringing his 21st century version of the one-man band to the Grasshopper lounge. PK rolls out an amazingly rich performance featuring clean country-blues finger style guitar, soulful harmonica, excellent vocals, and tasty live acoustic percussion backing on the Farmer Foot Drums. Notable is you will hear no cover tunes. All his material is original. The result is one of the most entertaining performances to be seen and heard anywhere in the Verde Valley.

Saturday, Oct. 13, classically trained guitarist Gina Machovina returns to the Grasshopper lounge. As accomplished as any similarly trained instrumentalist at the highest levels, Gina chooses Sedona and the Verde Valley as her touring range. Arriving just a couple of years ago from the Pacific Northwest, Machovina quickly established herself locally as perhaps the most active and rightfully in demand entertainers in the region.

Gina’s musicality is equally exposed in her vocal styling across all popular music realms. Using those classical guitar chops to her best advantage, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Young and a host of rockers are presented faithfully yet unconventionally in a manner that sets her above and apart as a true pro and regional favorite.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m.. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928-649-9211).