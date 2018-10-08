Verde Independent wins 11 awards in Arizona Newspapers Association contest

CHANDLER -- The Verde Independent and its staff won 11 state awards Saturday during the Arizona Newspapers Association’s 2018 Better Newspapers Contest.

The awards were presented Saturday at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino in Chandler. 53 newspapers entered in the contest for a total of 1,183 entries, according to an ANA news release.

The Verde Independent won Second Place in General Excellence in its division.

Verde Valley Newspapers also won a first-place award for Kudos in the special sections division, second-place awards for Design Excellence, Editorial Page Excellence, Best Use of Photography and Best Website, and a third-place award for News & Copy Writing Excellence.

The VI Staff also won individual awards. Sports reporter James Kelley won a second-place award in Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage for his coverage of Mingus Football.

Photojournalist Vyto Starinskas won a second-place award in Multimedia Storytelling for “Big Bertha Roars Again at the Gold King Mine in Jerome.”

Associate Editor Kelcie Grega won a third-place award in Enterprise Reporting for “Up in Arms” and a third-place award in Best Column, Analysis or Commentary for “Fruits of progress on the Seder plate.”