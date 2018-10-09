Cottonwood man receives 145 years in prison for shooting at federal officer

TUCSON -- Tuesday, Jack Witt Voris, 47, of Cottonwood, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 145.8 years in prison.

Voris was found guilty of six counts of assault on a federal officer and weapons offenses by a federal jury in Tucson on Feb. 15, 2018.

“As a society governed by laws, we cannot tolerate assaults on our law enforcement officers,” stated First Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth A. Strange. “Our office is committed to prosecuting these cases, and we thank all of the agencies that assisted in this important investigation.”

The evidence at trial showed that on Oct. 28, 2016, law enforcement agents arrived at a Tucson hotel to serve an arrest warrant on Voris, who was armed with a handgun. Voris shot at the officers, but missed. After a five-hour standoff with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Voris eventually surrendered to law enforcement.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance provided by the Tucson Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The prosecution was handled by Matthew C. Cassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Tucson.

Information provided by Office of the United States Attorney, District of Arizona