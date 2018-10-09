Cottonwood PD seeks information on hit-and-run near Chaparral Bar

COTTONWOOD -- The Cottonwood Police Department is seeking information on a hit-in-run that occurred early Monday morning, said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.

Kuhlt said officers responded to a 44-year-old local resident early Monday morning at the 500 block of South Main Street who said he was in pain but could not articulate his injuries.

"He was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center," Kuhlt said. "It was determined he was likely run over due to the type of injuries."

Kuhlt said Cottonwood PD is asking for the public's help for more information.

"If anyone saw anything between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the area near Chaparral Bar south to Bank of America they are asked to contact (928)649-1397. It is possible the subject was laying in the roadway when he got ran over and the driver may not have realized it was a person," she said.