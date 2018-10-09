Erin Mabery named interim president/CEO of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Board of Trustees of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters has appointed Operations Director Erin Mabery as interim president and CEO of the agency, effective Oct. 3.

Mabery brings two decades of nonprofit, child advocacy and leadership experience to the position. She served for 10 years as CEO of Buena Vista Children’s Services in Cottonwood.

“We are looking forward to working with Erin and her management team to move the agency forward to stay true to the YBBBS mission: focusing on making and maintaining quality matches for the benefit of our county’s children,” said Board Chairman Mark Costes. “In the meantime, we will be begin a search for a permanent agency leader.”

“The board and staff wish to thank former President and CEO Juliana Goswick for her years of service and dedication to the children of YBBBS.”

If you are interested in learning more about YBBBS, visit azbigs.org. The agency matches caring, safe adult mentors with local children who could use an extra adult in their life.

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to Mabery at (928) 778-5135.

- Submitted by YBBBS