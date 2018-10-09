Former masseur accused of sexual assault rejects plea deal

CAMP VERDE -- A former masseur facing three charges of sexual assault rejected a plea during a Donald hearing Monday.

Aaron Orrico, of Cottonwood, appeared out of custody Monday with John Hollis as his attorney.

Hollis said he is still investigating the case and requested a continuance before setting a trial date. Orrico is set to appear in court again on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m., at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Orrico was arrested in November of 2016 after he was accused of inappropriately touching women during massage sessions in Sedona.

Orrico has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, all occurring in 2016. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

Orrico was originally denied a public defender and was ordered to find private counsel or represent himself.

According to court documents, Orrico was originally determined to be “non-indigent by the court.”

Earlier in the case, Orrico had hired a private attorney but the attorney withdrew from the case on May 3, according to documents.

When the court questioned Orrico, the judge found him not indigent but still appointed him a public defender, adding that he must reimburse the public defender’s office.

He has since completed another financial statement and has been found to be indigent.