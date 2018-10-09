Installation ceremony for new Spirit of Joy pastor planned Saturday

The Reverend Sharon R. Brown will be installed as pastor of Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, Clarkdale, Saturday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. during a ceremony in the church sanctuary, 330 Scenic Drive.

Bishop Deborah Hutterer of the Grand Canyon Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), will preside at the installation.

Pastor Brown comes to the Verde Valley from Norwalk, Ohio, where she was most recently pastor of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wooster, Ohio.

A 1987 graduate of Butler University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater in she worked in administration at Oberlin Conservatory for 13 years.

In 2008 she entered the pilot Master of Divinity degree program at Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota that allowed her to continue working full time during her studies.

In addition, Pastor Brown served as Seminarian in Residence at St. John Lutheran Church in Sandusky, Ohio for three years as part of her contextual mentorship requirement.

Her internship congregation was Trinity Evangelical Lutheran in Sandusky.

She graduated from Luther Seminary in May 2013 and was assigned to the Northeastern Ohio Synod of ELCA prior to her ordination in August of that year.

Pastor Brown and Patrick, her husband of 39 years, have three children and five (soon to be six) grandchildren and are currently in the process of moving to the Verde Valley.

Following the installation program, there will be a reception, open to all attending the service, held in the church Fellowship Hall.

As part of the celebration of Pastor Brown’s installation, the Verde Valley Voices will present a program of music during the reception.

