Obituary: Dorothy H. Partridge 1920-2018

Dorothy H. Partridge of Cottonwood, Arizona, died Sept. 30, 2018, age 98.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Sept. 19, 1920, the daughter of George and Helen Hutchison.





Survived by a son, Edward (Kathleen) Partridge of Georgetown, Texas; a daughter, Anne (David) Clark, Reston, Virginia; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four nephews, and niece.





A memorial service will be held at a later date at Cottonwood Village.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.