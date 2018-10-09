Three new Yavapai-Apache Nation council members take office

More than 100 people arrived at the council chambers to meet the newly installed council members, Nancy Guzman, Henry Smith and Amanda Honwytewa on October 4, in the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

After brief remarks from Chairwoman Jane Russell-Winiecki and Vice Chairman Larry Jackson, Sr. (with an Opening Prayer and highlighting some of Wilma Mankiller’s notable quotes about ‘Inspiration’ and ‘Wisdom’ bound to leadership), Brian Marquez, Election Board Chief Judge Marquez welcomed the community and the new council members that were to be installed.

Marquez administered the Oath of Office to the three new council members. After the Oath of Office, Mr. Marquez made some remarks about having the new council members step forward and share their thoughts about their moment in time getting elected and being installed.

The New Council Members

All of the new council members gave special acknowledgment to their families.

Henry Smith recalled the times when as a youngster, he attended many of the council meetings that his father, Norman Smith conducted while serving on the council. Henry also gave special acknowledgment to his late grandfather Ernest Smith who inspired him.

“I’m grateful to have parents like I have,” he said. Smith also talked about his mother, Priscilla contributing to his perseverance and accomplishments. It was the teachable moments by his parents that instilled in him to succeed, he said.

“I just want to thank everybody that came out—for the trust—that I can do the right thing for our people,” Smith said.

Another new council member, Amanda Honwytewa greeted the audience in her native Yavapai.

She also credited her family for the journey that she has made so far.

“I just want to say ‘thank you’ for all the support and I really mean that, for all the people that came out…I appreciate everything—my family, my mother and her family. I want to lead responsibly and that’s why I’m here—to lead with compassion and responsibility.”

Nancy Guzman, the third council member said she was appreciative of the support from the community.

“I am honored to stand before you again and to all who supported me in one way or other. I really appreciate it. It was a hard decision. I said ‘let the young ones run’ but others said, ‘You need to run’. I just want to thank all of you that have helped me in the very way that you have. You pushed me to get out there and campaign,” she said.

Guzman said she recalls a time when she had doubts about running when she sought solitude in the bedroom and shut the door and prayed about her circumstances and said, ‘Lord, I’ll put the election in your hands. If it’s meant for me to be here, let it be so, but if it’s not meant to be, help me to accept my loss’, she recalled.

Guzman concluded her remarks by saying, “Every decision that we make (as a council) will affect you one way or another. We can’t please everybody but we have to have our decisions on what life has given us.”

The final official procedure was signing the Oath of Office document administered by the Election Board Chief Brian Marquez.

The newly installed council members were greeted by the community and a reception was held for them in the council chambers. Later, the three new council members shared a meal together at the recreation center with community members.