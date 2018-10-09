Yavapai County Community Health Services schedules flu-shot clinics in Verde Valley

The single best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccination every year.

The flu shot is approved for use in people 6 months of age and older, including healthy people and people with chronic medical conditions.



It is still beneficial for anyone who was not vaccinated in early fall to get vaccinated later in the fall or winter because most influenza activity typically occurs in January or later. Though it varies, flu season can last as late as May so it is never too late to get vaccinated.

About two weeks after vaccination, antibodies develop that protect against influenza virus infection. Flu vaccines will not protect against flu-like illnesses caused by non-influenza viruses.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older, especially people at high-risk for flu-related complications, get a yearly flu vaccine preferably by the end of October.

Those at high-risk include:

• Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old

• Adults 65 years of age and older

• Pregnant women (and women up to two weeks postpartum)

• Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

If you have questions about whether you should get a flu vaccine, consult your healthcare provider.

YCCHS offers several opportunities to get your flu shot at many rural areas and dates listed below.

Verde Valley flu-shot clinics

• Wednesday, Oct. 10, 5-7 p.m., Verde Village Clubhouse, 4855 E. Broken Saddle Drive.

• Thursday, Oct. 11, 5-7 p.m., Village of Oak Creek Association, 690 Bell Rock Boulevard, Sedona

• Friday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 Zuni Way, Rimrock.

If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card.



If is not convenient to make one of these events call 928-771-3122 to make an appointment.