Clarkdale unanimously adopts new sustainability guidelines

CLARKDALE -- For the Town of Clarkdale, sustainable solutions are now more than just allusions in a general plan.



On Tuesday, the town unanimously approved new sustainability guidelines for residential developments.

In 2012, Clarkdale approved a general plan that alluded to sustainable practices and values.

Today, these new guidelines provide a set of suggested standards for new development projects.



Drafted guidelines go over water use, ecological design and sustainable construction, according to staff documents.

“A number of communities offer support [for sustainable solutions] but very few say how this can be done, said Clarkdale Project Manager Mike Gray. “That’s what the guidelines do.”

Gray said new developers are technically not obligated to follow these new guidelines, but the town now has more influence than they did before.

“We can make recommendations when developers come in,” he said. “It’s voluntary … they don’t have to do this but hopefully, developers who are innovative will implement these guidelines.”

He added while these new standards weren’t passed as an ordinance, they are still important because they “are putting down on paper tangible strategies.”

Gray said examples of tangible strategies include taking advantage of existing weather and topography.



According to staff documents, many of the proposed multifamily developments do not have the ability to connect to the town’s water or wastewater systems. In Clarkdale, the conventional water source is groundwater.

“Conserving water use through design elements is particularly important when a project is on a well,” staff documents state.

Harvesting rainwater is a potential alternative to pumping groundwater, according to staff documents.

Clarkdale Town Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Men’s Lounge of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse at 19 N. 9th St. Visit https://www.clarkdale.az.gov/your_government/mayor_and_council/your_government/agendas_and_minutes.phpfor agendas and minutes.