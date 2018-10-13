Commentary: Prop. 445 repairs damage from economic storm of past 10 years

Thursday, I attended my third weekly informational meeting conducted by the Town of Clarkdale in order to present the facts about Proposition 445, the Town of Clarkdale’s 2018 Bond Authorization Special Election.



These sessions have been two hours each, so I’ve spent my last three Thursday evenings listening to six hours of comments and concerns from citizens who took the time and had the interest to attend.

Thanks to each person who attended, and thanks to the town staff, including Town Manager Gayle Mabery and Public Works/Utilities Director Maher Hazine for their excellent presentations and responses to the questions posed by the citizenry.

The town staff is prohibited from expressing any views about how voters should vote, and they do a good job of staying with the facts. But members of the Town Council are allowed by law to weigh in on such matters. I’m voting yes on Prop. 445 because I think it’s a good investment. I have a little money sitting in the Credit Union that’s earning practically no interest, and losing its value to inflation. Prop 445 gives me the opportunity to turn a little of that idle cash into a sound investment in the infrastructure of my community. My wife and I own a small, modest home. Like many of our neighbors, our home is our biggest investment. We try to maintain it and keep everything working so that it can be a comfortable and safe place to spend our retirement. We live on Social Security and my wife’s small pension from the State Retirement Fund.



We know that the value of our home doesn’t end at our property line. The state of our neighborhood and the greater community affects the desirability and value of our property. The ability of our town to provide basic services has a significant impact on the public health and safety, and subsequently, either attracts young families, retirees, and the businesses that support them, or it reflects a lack of pride in ownership and a degree of deterioration that threatens decline. Just as we own the roof on our house, we own the streets of our town and we must maintain both or lose them.



Many complain that the streets have been neglected in the past, and that’s true to the extent that the town’s ability to fund regular maintenance has been affected not only by the economic downturn, but by the State Legislature’s 10-year pattern of diverting Highway User Revenue Funds away from the municipalities and counties to balance the state budget, leaving Clarkdale to deal with the loss of nearly $1 million in HURF funding over the past 10 years.



The town knew it was deferring planned maintenance, but despite major cutbacks in operations was unable to find the funds.



To use a phrase commonly heard at sporting events, “We was robbed.” We laid off people, furloughed the rest, didn’t fill new openings, closed the pool and the library, and still didn’t have enough revenue to do much more than keep the lights on and put fuel in the police cars.



Things are getting better slowly in Clarkdale. We’re building new homes again, and several new businesses have opened. So we can see light, and it shows the damage of deferral.



Just like you repair the damage to your home after a storm, the Town of Clarkdale needs to repair the damage from the economic storm of recent years. You can think of it as a tax or you can think of it as a good investment in the value of your home. I’m voting yes on 445.

Richard Dehnert is the vice mayor of Clarkdale.