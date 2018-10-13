Friends of the Verde River present Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Friends of the Verde River is excited to join with the South Yuba River Citizen’s League to bring the Wild & Scenic Film Festival to Northern Arizona in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act of 1968.

Arizona has approximately 90,373 miles of river, of which 57.3 miles are designated as wild & scenic -- less than 1/10th of 1 percent of the state’s river miles. Sections of the Verde River and Fossil Creek are the only two Wild & Scenic designations in the state.

Friends of the Verde River, in partnership with Prescott Creeks and Citizen’s Water Advocacy Group is presenting two Wild & Scenic Film dates, Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Elks Theatre in Prescott and Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Cliff Castle Hotel in Camp Verde.

Each venue will offer two different screenings, 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Each screening will present approximately 75 minutes of short films focusing on water, rivers, and wildlife. Whether depicting the struggle for environmental justice or an educational tale about an endangered species, the films expose people to forward-thinking ideas and global awareness. The film series is sponsored by The Nature Conservancy, Walton Family Foundation, and Arizona Public Service.

About the Wild & Scenic Film Festival:

The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced ‘circle’) started the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in January 2003 to promote community building within the Yuba Watershed as well as a way to explore environmental issues through an exciting and influential medium.

The tour allows SYRCL to share their success with other environmental groups nationwide. By showing the Wild & Scenic Environmental Film Festival to diverse audiences across the country, we collectively want to inspire more individuals to take environmental action.

About Friends of the Verde River:

Friends of the Verde River, (Friends), is a purpose driven community benefit organization and 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Friends envisions a healthy, free-flowing Verde River and tributaries that support our unique environment, a vibrant economy, and quality of life for future generations. www.VerdeRiver.org

If You Go ...

• What: Wild & Scenic Film Festival

• When: Thursday, October 25th, 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm and Saturday, October 27th, 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm

• Where: October 25th: Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. October 27th: Cliff Castle Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

• How Much: Advance Tickets: $15 per screening or double feature for $25.

• More Info: www.VerdeRiver.org/Wild-Scenic