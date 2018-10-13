Letter: Your roads, your money, your decision

Editor:

Prop. 445 is the Clarkdale Road Maintenance bond with a principal of 6 million dollars and bond interest and service of 1.3 million dollars for a total of $7,304,538.)



Why vote “No” on Prop. 445:

Yes, Clarkdale needs street and road repair and maintenance. Mr. Hazine, Town Engineer and Director of Public Works, has made a clear case of the need with excellent data and documentation.

No, Prop. 445 is not the way to finance this need because this Proposition process is unfair and it is risky.



Prop. 445 is UNFAIR because, of the 3,025 public properties in Clarkdale, only 1,532 of the property owners live in Clarkdale with the possibility of voting on this Proposition (Clarkdale municipal offices). Thus, over 49% of property owners will have ‘no say’ on this tax increase. This is a form of taxation without representation. There are 2,633 registered voters in Clarkdale (Yavapai County Election offices). A good number of these are not property owners. These are voters who have no financial stake in this decision. Although, the 439 renter-occupied households (2018 UnitedStatesZipCodes.org) well may have any property tax increase passed on to them in form of rent increases.

Of the 2,089 household units in Clarkdale, 814 (39%) have a mortgage (2018 UnitedStatesZipCodes.org) and are probably already at the limits of their finances. Recently, all us property owners received our Yavapai County 2018 Property Tax Notice and know how much we’re already subsidizing our community. Also, be aware that Yavapai County can increase the net assessed valuation of your property up to 5% per year. This has the potential of increasing the starting secondary tax of Prop. 445 up to 50% by year ten (Voter Information Pamphlet for Prop. 445). I say, “No more!”

Prop. 445 is RISKY because it mortgages the financial future and stability of Clarkdale for TEN years. It also removes a finance resource for unanticipated needs in the future. This bond issue assumes that there will be NO OTHER URGENT of EMERGENT needs by the town of Clarkdale in the next 10 years. This bond issue, Prop. 445, assumes continued growth of the Clarkdale tax base. In reality, the length of business cycles is 5-8 years; the length of financial cycles is 16-18 years. In other words, starting from the crash of 2008, there will be a recession within the next 10 years. (https://www.bis.org/pub/work 395.pdf ).



The Town of Clarkdale needs to be fiscally responsible and live within its means. Well-maintained roads financed in an equitable responsible manner say ‘Clarkdale Town government cares.’ Resources need to be appropriately prioritized and budgeted. Do not solve the financing of road maintenance and repair on the backs of property owners. Vote “No” on Prop. 445/

Dr. Phil Dirksen

Clarkdale