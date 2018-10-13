Mingus boys, girls cross country 5th in Dave Conatser Invitational

Three weeks remain until the Mingus Union High School cross country team competes in the Division III Section IV league championships and the Marauders remain in the hunt to qualify for the state championship race Nov. 10.

Mingus took another step in that direction Friday with a pair of fifth-place finishes for both the boys and girls teams in Winslow’s Dave Conatser Invitational.

On the boys’ side, Mingus tallied 112 points with host Winslow winning the meet with a low score of 52.

Mingus’ girls team scored 98, 70 points behind a dominant Snowflake squad that placed four runners in the top-10 finishers.

On the boys’ side, senior Izayis Hale led the way for Mingus with an 18:22 clocking for 12th place among 51 runners. Steady sophomore Jehiah Rogers also medaled for Mingus with an 18th-place finish in 18:55.

Taylor Capite (20:09), Nick Lodico (20:09) and Silas Willoughby (20:37) rounded out the Mingus scoring effort.

Throughout the season, first-year Coach Dave Moncibaez has pointed to the strength of his freshmen runners and that held true again Friday in the junior varsity division of the Conatser Invitational. Running short-handed due to fall break, Mingus had only one runner in the JV race. In a field of 34 runners, frosh Isaac Reynolds finished fourth overall in 20:24.

On the girls side, freshmen twins Claire and Aubrey Peterson paced the Marauder effort. Both girls medaled with Claire finishing 12th overall in 23:33 and Aubrey coming in 20th in 24:52. Seniors Estefana Parra (26:26), Elia Sanchez (26:54)and freshman Hannah Normandin (28:40)held down the 3-5 scoring positions for Mingus.

Saturday, Mingus competes in the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational prior to the league championships in Holbrook Nov. 2.

