Mingus football ends ‘curse’ against Bradshaw Mountain

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union football exorcised some demons on Friday night and improved their postseason prospects dramatically.

No. 18 Mingus Union (6-2 overall, 3-1 Grand Canyon region) upset the No. 4 Bears (7-2, 3-2) 28-6 to end their “curse” as the MUHS seniors beat Bradshaw Mountain for the first time.

“One heck of a football game, it was a hard-nosed ground and pound football game all up until the end,” Mingus head coach Robert Ortiz said. “I know that they’re a very tough team so I’m glad that we came out on top with a very, very, very good football team.”

Mingus Union had “break the curse” shirts and fans chanted it. Last season the Bears handed the Marauders their only region loss.

“It was big eye opener, it was a big, big game,” senior running back/defensive back Alex Nelson said. “We had two weeks to prepare, we studied film, we did the best that we could in practice and we were just fighting, fighting to get in the game, finally after two weeks. So it was kind of a team effort, we all wanted it.”

Mingus Union jumped out to a 7-0 lead following a 40-yard touchdown reception by senior tight end/linebacker Kendrew Streck. Nelson scored Mingus Union’s other three touchdowns.

“We gave them two scores in the second half because we were forced to go for it on fourth down,” BM head coach Chuck Moller said. “I thought the defense played hard, not always smart, we had some stupid penalties but overall I thought we played good enough to win the game we just had too many missed plays on offense.”

The Bears didn’t score until the fourth quarter. They had five turnovers, including a fumble on first and goal from the one yard line.

Streck and senior defensive back/running back Colby Fanning had an interception and senior defensive back/receiver Chaz Taylor had two.

“We just didn’t do anything offensively the whole game,” Moller said. “We had dropped balls when we did hit the receivers, we couldn’t throw a pass for completions at all and when you become one dimensional you’re pretty easy to defend.”

With the win, if the Marauders take their last two games they repeat as region champions and if they win out they could reach the top eight and host a first round playoff game. Last week after Prescott handed the Bears their first loss, they jumped from No. 17 to No. 11.

“That’s the goal,” Ortiz said. “We dropped two early, about the midway point of the season and it kinda hurt us. Right now we’re the ones in control of their own destiny and we gotta kinda move forward with that. I hope it helps us as much as it helped Prescott (laughs), they got a big jump last week if I’m not mistaken from 17 to 11 or 17 to 12 or something, so I’m hoping it helps us as much as it helped them.”

The state tournament is a 16 team affair with the eight region champions receiving automatic bids and then the next highest eight at-large teams.

“It’s huge, boosts our rankings a lot, shows the state, because they were 7-1 and we just beat them and it’s going to open up a lot of the state’s eyes that we’ve had some ups and downs this season but we’re still going,” Nelson said about the win.

Nelson ran the ball 30 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Mingus senior quarterback Antoine Zabala was 5-for-15 for 112 yards with one interception and one touchdown.

Zabala was ejected along with a couple Bears in the fourth quarter after a scuffle when the Marauders were trying to run out the clock.

Moller declined to identify the Bears who were ejected.

“We don’t want to single kids out, they made a bad choice,” Moller said.

Bradshaw Mountain senior quarterback Austin Gonzales was 9-for-30 for 137 yards with four interceptions and one touchdown.

Gonzales had thrown two interceptions in the Bears’ first eight games.

“They’re a great football team all across the board and their offense is they kinda line up and they pull a lot of people and they try to get you some misdirection and their quarterback is a heck of a runner,” Ortiz said. “We knew we had to shut down their run game and force them into some passing situations and once we did we kinda knew that our DBs being as good as they are, just let them go chase the football around and they were able to that.”

Although the Marauders’ schedule is not the kindest, with four region road games and only two at home, the Bradshaw game came after Mingus Union’s bye week.

Ortiz said he apologized to his wife for burning the midnight oil in preparation for the game.

“The last two weeks I poured all my time and energy into this one,” Ortiz said. “I knew that they wanted to beat them really bad and as their coach it’s important to me that they know that I have their back and that I spend as much time and energy and effort as I would on any opponent but I made sure to go the extra mile for my guys to set them up for success against these guys. When my kids wanted it bad I knew it, I wanted to make sure that I went out and got it for them. I wanted it just as bad as they did, so I spent a lot of time, a lot of energy, (laughs) a lot of sleepless nights the last two weeks. I’m exhausted.”

Mingus Union closes out the regular season with a trip to NAU to face No. 27 Flagstaff (3-5, 2-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and then a game at Prescott (6-2, 4-0) on Oct. 26.

The Marauders finished their home slate 5-0 but are 1-2 on the road. They did win their last home game, 41-20, at Mohave though.

“I’m always curious about how our kids are going to travel,” Ortiz said. “We dropped two road games and then we took a long bus trip up to Mohave and we did pretty good, we obviously won that game so I’m hoping that we travel just as well. And they’re not super far trips so you don’t have to worry about it. I think our kids know that they’re in control now of their own destiny and what needs to be done in order to make it happen.”

Forever Young

At halftime former Mingus Union head coach Bob Young and defensive coordinator Neil Dixon were honored at half time.

After last season Young and Nixon retired. Nixon was in attendance but Young was at his new job, defensive coordinator at Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep. The Saints beat Phoenix North Canyon 42-0 on Friday night to improve to 9-0.

NDP leads the 5A Northeast Valley Region with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 3 in their conference.