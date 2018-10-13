Obituary: Rosalie M. Siler 1924-2018

Rosalie M. Siler, 94, passed away on Oct. 9, 2018, at Banner Del Webb Hospital in Sun City West, Arizona. She was born on March 21, 1924, in Marinette, Wisconsin, to George L. Gray and Anna Helen Grupp Gray.



Rosalie attended Marinette High and University of Wisconsin. She worked for Dr. Fast Optometry of Marinette. She attended Lambert Business School in Phoenix, co-business owner of a motel, gas stations, reality and Clemenceau Water Works.



Rosalie belonged to Verde Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed politics, sports and business. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.

She also loved children, God and the scripture.



Rosalie was always by her husband’s side in love, life, business and politics. George was appointed by Governor Goddard to the Arizona State Oil and Gas commission in the ‘60s and as a result she would attend various state functions with him during his 8-year service to the Governor.



She was elegant, extremely beautiful and a fantastic cook. She could switch from doing work (manual or book) to attending a Governor’s Ball in the same day. For her 81st birthday she purchased herself a backhoe; figured she was getting too old for shoveling. Mom was a hoot!



Rosalie was the one true love of George T. Siler, a great mother, fun grandmother and an accomplished and formidable woman. A true sport of life.



Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Siler; and son, William Jefferson Siler. She is survived by sons, George T. Siler Jr. (Regina) of Cottonwood and John Franklin Siler (Nancy) of Peoria; daughters, Anne Harlen Flores (Alejandro) of Fredrick, Maryland, Sally Anne Cancino of Buckeye and Candace Elizabeth Harrison (Rick) of Waddell; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. The service will start at 11 a.m., and burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale.

A reception will be held following services at the American Legion, 480 S. Calvary Way in Cottonwood at 1:30 p.m.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.