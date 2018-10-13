Sports briefs: Camp Verde girls soccer wins, Mingus and CV volleyball fall

Camp Verde High girls soccer continued its winning ways with another road victory.
On Tuesday the No. 7 Cowboys (4-5, 2-2 Central) beat No. 10 Payson 3-1. Camp Verde has won two games in a row, both away from home and three of their last four.
The Cowboys next game is on Monday when they host No. 2 Northland Prep (12-1, 1-1). The Spartans are the defending state champion and went undefeated last year.
Mingus volleyball swept at Mohave
Mingus Union volleyball lost its four straight match, third regular season match in a row, on Thursday night.
The No. 31 Marauders (13-13, 1-8 Grand Canyon) lost 3-0 at No. 32 Mohave. Mingus Union has lost 10 sets in a row and has been swept in their last three matches.
Up next for the Marauders is a home match against No. 19 Prescott (7-13, 7-2) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Camp Verde volleyball swept at Valley Lutheran
Camp Verde High volleyball dropped its 11 straight match, on Thursday night at Phoenix Valley Lutheran.
The No. 4 Flames beat the Cowboys (7-19, 1-7 Central) 3-0. VL won the first two sets 25-5 and then the third 25-16.
Camp Verde’s next match is at home against No. 45 North Pointe Prep (0-17, 0-8)
