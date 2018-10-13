Wine and Dine in the Vines fundraiser set to ‘uncork’ student potential Oct. 27

CLARKDALE -- Wine enthusiasts, gourmands, Yavapai College supporters and fans of our emerging local wine industry are all invited on a culinary adventure: Wine and Dine in the Vines celebrates YC’s Southwest Wine Center with fine food and vintages Saturday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., at the teaching winery on the Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.
Hosted by Yavapai College’s Friends of the Southwest Wine Center, Wine and Dine in the Vines is a fundraiser that features Arizona wines in their most delectable setting.
More than 35 winemakers, restaurant owners and local chefs will offer tastings of their favorite dishes and libations in a festival atmosphere of live music, winery tours, animated conversation and the chance to meet and greet Arizona’s top vintners and chefs.
Set against the vistas and fertile fields of the Southwest Wine Center’s teaching winery, Wine and Dine in the Vines also offers patrons an up-close view of the wine-making process, from the vineyards to the taste buds.
Sample the student-crafted wines from the Southwest Wine Center and compare them to those produced by some of Arizona’s best wineries.
Performing live this year is Blues Hall of Fame artist Leon J. Morton. Morton will entertain guests with his captivating vocal and musical talent encompassing acoustic Blues/Rock, Country, Country blues, and Americana.
Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at www.yc.edu/WineAndDine. Proceeds will benefit the Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College. For more information, contact Mary Talosi, at Mary.Talosi@yc.edu or call 928-776-2359.
Participating Wineries
Aridus Wine Co.
Bodega Pierce
Burning Tree Cellars
Caduceus Cellars
Chateau Tumbleweed
DA Ranch
Gallifant Cellars
Granite Creek Vineyards
Javelina Leap Vineyards
Keeling Schaefer Vineyards
Kief-Joshua Vineyards
Oddity Winery
Page Springs Winery
Pillsbury Winery
Rune Wines
Southwest Wine Center
Participating Restaurants
Farside Bistro
Hog Wild BBQ
L’Auberge
Manzanita Restaurant
Maribel Cakes
Merkin Osteria
Moscoto Ristorante Italiano
Mountain JTED Culinary Institute
Sedona Sweets
Soulful Sweets
Verde Valley Oil Traders
