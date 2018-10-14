Beaver Creek shows $278K ending fund balance, financial report shows

RIMROCK – At 6 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board could approve the district’s annual financial report for the 2017-2018 school year.

With a Primary Tax Rate of 4.5457 and a Secondary Tax Rate of 1.2381, the report’s summary shows a $278,340 ending fund balance in unrestricted capital outlay for the prior school year, which includes Maintenance and Operations, Classroom Site Funds, Instructional Improvement and Unrestricted Capital Outlay.

This means that Beaver Creek did not spend $278,340 that it had budgeted to spend for the 2017-2018 school year, District Superintendent Karin Ward said.

Beaver Creek School District also celebrated an Average Daily Membership increase of 7.391 from the 2016-2017 school year.

Beaver Creek School Principal Katrina Sacco will also update the district’s governing board on AzMERIT scores and the school’s letter grade.

Sacco will explain the school’s “student growth in the past years with the upper ward trajectory and the goals set at the beginning of the year focused on strategies for continued student growth,” a draft of the district’s Oct. 15 agenda states.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School District governing board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in the district’s governing board room.

Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the Oct. 15 agenda, which includes the district’s annual financial report, will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.