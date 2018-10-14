Camp Verde High School student of the month

Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Brina Church is the school’s September Kiwanis Student of the Month. Brina is second-ranked in her senior class with a 4.027 weighted GPA. She has been active in National Honor Society for the past three years and TOPS Club for two years. Brina has played Varsity Soccer for four years, and this year, she is serving as the team’s captain. Brina plans to attend Grand Canyon University to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, and then her Medical Degree in Dermatology. Brina would like to move back to the Verde Valley and set up practice locally. Photo courtesy of Camp Verde High School