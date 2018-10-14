Camp Verde school board renews five of seven varsity wrestling coaches

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board voted Tuesday to renew five of the high school’s seven varsity wrestling coaches for the 2018-2019 wrestling season.

But head coach Tracy Tudor and longtime assistant Mario Chagolla were not renewed, as the Camp Verde School Board voted 2-to-1 against renewing their contracts.

With board members Bob Simbric and Katie McDowell not present, board members Helen Freeman and Eric Lawton voted against Board President Tim Roth’s motion to renew Tudor and Chagolla as coaches.

Tudor will remain at Camp Verde High School as auto shop and sports medicine teacher.