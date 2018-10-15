Bella Vita Ristorante offers five great nights of live entertainment

From the golden-oldies to current favorites, Bella Vita is serving up some great Sedona musical entertainment this week.

Bobby Myhre plays your favorite Big Band hits at Bella Vita Ristorante Wednesday, Oct. 17, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Myhre performs with such exuberant enthusiasm; his style and charisma are infectious. Along with songs from Frank Sinatra, Myhre performs hits from favorites like Jerry Vale, Barry Manilow, Dean Martin and more.

Brian Peterman will take the stage at Bella Vita Ristorante Thursday, Oct. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for the past 30 years. He performs an eclectic collection of acoustic classics encompassing the ‘golden oldie’ decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material. He also will perform Friday, Oct. 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Join Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante Saturday, Oct. 20, 6:30-9:30 p.m., as he entertains and delights the audience with his guitar and vocals. Vega performs original songs as well as a handful of perfectly selected covers for an unforgettable evening of musical entertainment.

Dan Vega returns to perform live at Bella Vita Ristorante on Sunday, Oct. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. for an unforgettable performance. Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes.

For information and reservations, call (928) 282-4540 or visit www.bellavitasedona.com. Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W State Route 89A in the Sedona Pines Resort.