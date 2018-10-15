The National Theatre of London returns to Sedona on Monday, Oct. 22, and Monday, Oct. 29, when the Sedona International Film Festival hosts the encore of the award-winning London productions of “Frankenstein” — starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Johnny Lee Miller. The screenings will be presented at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



It returns to the stage and screen as an encore production just in time for Halloween.

Oscar-winner Danny Boyle (127 Hours, Slumdog Millionaire) returned to the theatre to direct this visionary new production of “Frankenstein”. Benedict Cumberbatch and Johnny Lee Miller alternate roles in Boyle’s adaptation of the Mary Shelley classic.

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the friendless Creature — increasingly desperate and vengeful — determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling classic gothic tale.

“Frankenstein” was a hit with audiences and critics, playing to sell-out performances during its entire run in London.

The Times raves: “This taut, thrilling play runs with hardly a moment for breath. Lee Miller and Cumberbatch are both terrific. ... It is a theatrical coup … wonderful: thoughtful, exciting and moving!”

“The National Theatre has a hit on its hands,” boasts the Evening Standard. “The opening 10 minutes are stunning. They are as atmospheric as theatre ever gets.”

And the London Daily Mail raves “This is a memorable production and will doubtless be spoken of for years to come. Boyle draws terrifically gutsy performances from his two leads. The visceral nature of the performances is tremendously impressive.”

“Frankenstein” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for one day only: Thursday, Oct. 27.

Cumberbatch and Lee Miller alternate the roles of Victor Frankenstein and the Creature in two electrifying broadcasts. Both versions will be shown.

• Version 1 (Benedict Cumberbatch as the creature; Jonny Lee Miller as Dr. Frankenstein) will show Monday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.

• Version 2 (Jonny Lee Miller as the creature; Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Frankenstein) will show Monday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for each show are $15 (general admission) or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .