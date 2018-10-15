Travel Into the rich watercolored world of Meg Munro at Creative Gateways

Watercolorist Meg Munro’s life has been full of various travels. Every new physical location – every new place she has called home – has provided her with insight, inspiration, and opportunity for the most meaningful of all journeys: the journey inward.

Creative Gateways celebrates Meg’s grand exploration in their newest exhibit The Inner Journey: Spotlight on Meg Munro. Join them for the opening reception, Friday, October 19, from 5-8 p.m. with an artist discussion at 6 p.m.

For over 25 years, watercolorist Meg Munro has been on a path of evolution. After studying at ASU to teach English as a second language in 1982, Meg visited Mexico to immerse herself in the culture and eventually settled down in Puerto Vallarta.

It was here that she would, as she puts it, “translate the region’s vibrant culture into complex paintings which described my environment as I interpreted it.” After a time, she moved to Sedona to become a resident artist at Creative Gateways before leaving to explore opportunities in New Mexico. Now she is back and filled with the creative spirit.

Meg’s rich and impressionistic watercolor paintings explore themes of religion and connection to nature.

In her “Apparition” series, religious figures are liberated from condemnation as they are re-configured to the garden of innocence, restoring their original essence of light.

“It’s a metaphor for the same re-vitalization that’s available to all humans.” In her “Integrity Iris” series, stunning watercolor flowers are meant to inspire the viewer to “consciously partake in nature’s creative force.” Ultimately, it is impossible to see Meg’s work without being deeply affected.

Join Creative Gateways Friday, October 19, from 5-8 p.m., for the opening reception of The Inner Journey: Spotlight on Meg Munro and don’t miss her talk at 6pm. Take in Meg’s lovely work, explore the gallery, talk to resident artists, and enjoy small bites and drinks.

Creative Gateways is a collective of artist studios and shared gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. Founded in 2016 by Pilisa Rainbow Lady, the working studios are open to all, and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage with the creative process.

Their intention is to create an open community where cross-pollination of ideas and spontaneous collaborations can flourish.

The gallery space showcases the innovative and lively work that results from this very special environment, for visitors to discover, explore, and take home with them.

Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd in Sedona and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Creative Gateways, please visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440.