5 things you should know about this year's Jerome Halloween Dance

1.

The venue hosting the event, Spook Hall used to be Jerome’s old J.C. Penny building. Today it is called Lawrence Memorial Hall after the man who contributed to the founding of the Jerome Historical Society. Locals just call it “Spook Hall.”

2.

Glam-rock influenced band, The Naughty Bits will perform live entertainment at the dance. The local group describes their performances as “Always throwing the party they’d want to go to themselves.” They play medley mash-ups featuring Rock N’ Roll artists like David Bowie to New Wave bands like The B-52s and Talking Heads.

3.

According to Jerome Fire Chief, Rusty Blair, people come from all over the United States to attend.

4.

Prizes will be given out for first, second and third-best costume.

5.

This will be the event’s 44th year. All proceeds benefit the Jerome Fire Department Auxiliary, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit supporting the Jerome Fire Department.

If you go …

What: 44th Annual Jerome Auxiliary Halloween Dance

When: Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Spook Hall, 407 Clark Street Jerome, AZ 86331

How much: $15 for single, $25 for couple (tickets only sold at door)

