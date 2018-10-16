Cottonwood sales tax hike takes effect on Nov.1

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood’s half-percent sales tax increase goes into effect Nov. 1.

Cottonwood City Council voted 4-3 late last spring to increase the tax to 3.5 percent in the hopes of trying to alleviate a more than $1.5 million deficit. This was a slight compromise from the initially proposed .65-percent increase.

The proposed increased leaped over its final hurdle in September in another 4-3 vote.

“This is the finish line of a long process,” said Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, who has consistently been the swing vote on the issue. “We’ve discussed this for many meetings. I hope the public has had an opportunity and many opportunities to speak with their council.”

Arizona’s sales tax is 5.6 percent and Yavapai County’s is 0.75 percent. Combined with the city’s increase, the sales tax will be 9.85 percent for purchases in Cottonwood.

The sales tax on rent will not be affected by the increase, according to Cottonwood City Manager Doug Bartosh. The local tax on metal mining will also not be affected.

