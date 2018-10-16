Editorial: At long last, a fresh start for Camp Verde Marshal’s Office

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office got a long-awaited fresh start this week with Corey Rowley taking command of the town’s police department.

It’s been nearly a year since Town Manager Russ Martin placed former Marshal Nancy Gardner on administrative leave. Ultimately, Gardner would resign her position following an Arizona Department of Public Safety investigation into the internal workings of the department under her management.

From there, Martin could not catch a break until Rowley applied for the post. Martin originally offered the job to an applicant from New Mexico, who at first accepted the job but subsequently had to decline because of family concerns.

Through it all, second-in-command Brian Armstrong did an admirable job of running the department. In fact, Armstrong had many who supported him as the town marshal but for an archaic municipal ordinance that required him to actually live in Camp Verde’s zip code region.

All those issues can now be laid to rest. Martin has made his decision. Camp Verde has a new town marshal.

Welcome to Camp Verde, Mr. Rowley.

Best of luck to you, sir.