New marshal in town: Corey Rowley officially becomes new marshal in Monday ceremony

For Russ Martin, it feels “very good” to have Corey Rowley in place as the Town of Camp Verde’s new marshal.

“His wife seems to be pleased with Camp Verde as well,” said Martin, the Town’s manager. “That’s going to bode well for all of us.”

Rowley and his wife Nicole arrived in Camp Verde around 8 p.m. Friday just as the town’s annual Fort Verde Days event was kicking into the proverbial high gear.

After eight years in Alaska, the Rowleys are back in the Southwest. With family in Utah, Corey and Nicole left Alaska for Utah before they drove to the Verde Valley on Friday.

“Partially settled” is how Marshal Rowley described him and his wife at their new home.

“I’m very happy to be here. Everyone has been very kind and very nice, the community and the department members,” he said Monday after Camp Verde Magistrate Paul Schlegel officially swore him in as Camp Verde’s marshal.

After taking over as interim marshal on Oct. 25, 2017, Brian Armstrong returns to his role as second-in-command at the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

“That guy is golden to me,” Marshal Rowley said of Commander Armstrong. “He’s a very good leader, and respected by a lot of people.”

Rowley began his law enforcement career in 2005 as patrol officer at the Syracuse, Utah Police Department.

After nine years at Syracuse P.D. that included a promotion to senior detective, Rowley became director of public safety at the Hoonah, Alaska Police Department in 2013, and then chief of the police department in 2016.

