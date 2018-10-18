Clarkdale interviews council candidates

CLARKDALE – Clarkdale Town Council began the process of filling its vacant council seat left by Ben Kramer Tuesday afternoon.
The council interviewed Debbie Hunseder and Edward Loesche at the Men’s Lounge of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.
Clarkdale will take the next step in the selection process on Tuesday, Oct. 23.
Kramer, who was elected during the primary but announced that he will not take the oath of office for Clarkdale Town Council, is vying for the town manager position, according to a news release sent out by the town.
The position for town manager opened up after Gayle Mabery announced her retirement over the summer after two decades of service. She will be retiring July 1, 2019.
On Oct. 9, Clarkdale Town Council hired Novak Consulting Group to help in the search. This is the same firm the City of Cottonwood has hired for their city manager search.
Applicant Profiles:
Debbie Hunseder
Years in Clarkdale: 14
Occupation: Self-employed
Volunteer/community service:
Current board member – Greyhound Pets of Arizona
Past board secretary – Questers International – Verde Valley Chapter
Member – Clarkdale Business Alliance
Current board member – Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization
Current member of the Clarkdale Planning & Zoning Commission
Quotable
“I am deeply interested in doing whatever I can to build a strong town while preserving our history, protecting our quality of life and ensuring the viability of our town while living within our financial means.”
Edward Loesche
Years in Clarkdale: 3
Occupation: Professor at Yavapai College, Firefighter for Town of Clarkdale
Volunteer/community service:
Former board member – Clarkdale Historical Society
St. Elmo Irvington Volunteer Fire Department, Alabama
Suffolk Volunteer Fire Company, Virginia
Community relief projects in Peru
Horses with H.E.A.R.T., Dewey, Arizona
Central Yavapai Fire District and Prescott Fire Department, Juvenile Fire Setter/Starter Program
Freehold Township Volunteer Fire Company, New Jersey – Firefighter
Quotable
“It is important to maintain good relations and dialogue with neighboring towns, municipalities, and agencies. Whether in emergency situations or day to day events, and operations, it is important to be able to effectively communicate and work with municipalities and agencies.”
