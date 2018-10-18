Cowboys boys soccer bounces back to rout Page, eyes home playoff game

Camp Verde High boys soccer bounced back on Wednesday and remained in the hunt for a home playoff game.

The No. 4 Cowboys (8-5-1, 5-2 Central) defeated No. 9 Page 5-0 at home.

“It was one of those games that we needed to win and Page is in the same group of teams we are,” CV head coach Dave Miller said. “You have the elites at the top and then you have the guys that are battling to get into the elites and that’s where we’re at right now. We have our good days and we have our bad days and we’re battling to get to be one of the top two or three teams in the state and we’re a work in progress.”

The Page rout came after the Cowboys lost 4-0 at No. 1 and undefeated Phoenix Country Day on Monday. Luis Venegas had four saves and .43 save percentage

“There were a lot of circumstances on the day, it was a Monday game and we didn’t have the full team there and it was one of those situations,” Miller said. “If we could have played them (Wednesday) night I think we might have been more successful. I mean I don’t want to take anything away from them, PCD’s a very talented, groomed team and they’re the ones that everybody’s shooting at, their

defending state champions.”

On Wednesday the Cowboys were No. 5 with 7.5248 points, just behind then No. 4 Show Low and their 7.894 points. The state tournament is an eight-team affair, so the Cowboys want to finish fourth so they can host a quarterfinal playoff game.

Show Low hosted No. 7 St. Johns on Thursday; results were not available at press time. Camp Verde closes out the season on Friday against No. 18 Rancho Solano Prep at 4 p.m. at home.

On Thursday morning the Cowboys moved up to fourth and SL down to fifth.

“We’re within percentage points of Show Low,” Miller said after the game on Wednesday. “Show Low gets to play St. Johns tomorrow I believe, so we’ll see how that goes but then we have another game too. Our win tonight should hopefully push us back into fourth for tomorrow, if they are successful against St. Johns then it will push them there. St. Johns is playing really well right now if you look at how they’ve been doing so the Show Low victory over St. Johns probably isn’t a gimme, so it’ll be a battle.”

Miller said he’s been impressed with so many of the young Cowboys but if any one stood it of late it would be sophomore midfielder Ethan Church.

“We’re so darn young, we’ve got a lot of guys that are playing well,” Miller said. “Ethan plays that defensive midfielder position, he does a great job, he’s only a sophomore, he’s only gonna get better but he does a really good job and then he helps orchestrate our attack when we play.”