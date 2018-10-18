Letter: Socialism kills; Capitalism creates

Editor:

In response to Mr. Stack’s latest missive of October 11th.

Mr. Stack may cut and paste my words to alter their meaning to his heart’s content. I don’t particularly care about that.

He may also drag into the conversation as many obscure, highly questionable, and quite dubious claims of an alleged, isolated socialist success story hither and yon. I will merely call and raise with Venezuela.

None of that will change by one iota the immutable historical reality.

Socialism kills.

Capitalism creates.

God bless.

Robert Foreman

Camp Verde