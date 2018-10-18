Letter: Thanks to all for Fort Verde Days Quilt Show

Editor:

I would like to publicly thank Kristi Mulcaire, agriculture teacher, her students and the students from the welding class at Camp Verde High School for their assistance in putting up our quilt racks and hanging quilts for our Fort Verde Days Quilt Show.

Most of our quilt group members are older, and having the students pitch in was very helpful. They did a great job, and worked diligently to get it done. They even made sure the racks were evenly spaced and handled the quilts with care. Camp Verde has some wonderful young adults.

I would also like to thank the many creative quilters who entered their creations in the show. It was a well-rounded show with many crafters who sold their wares, and with 18 fun craft raffles and 3 quilt raffles. Thanks for everyone’s participation and to everyone that helped with putting on the show.

Also, a big thank you to the Camp Verde Bugle for publishing our show and meeting notices.

Denise Losczyk

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group