Weekend Happenings: Yavapai College 50th anniversary party at Verde Campus

The community is invited to Yavapai College - Verde Valley Campus (601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale) on Saturday, Oct. 20 to celebrate the College’s five decades of serving the community. All events and activities are free of charge. Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. for kids of all ages with games and activities like Jenga, badminton, croquet, bouncy house, dunk tank, corn hole, foosball and more. A free BBQ lunch will be served by the Yavapai College Culinary Institute students beginning at 11 a.m. Additional activities include face painting, flipbooks, chalk talk, pickleball, balloon artists, and a magician.

