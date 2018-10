OAK CREEK CANYON -- We caught up with The Naughty Bits during their band practice in Oak Creek Canyon, Sedona this week.

The group has three Halloween shows coming up in Flagstaff, Jerome and Sedona.

This year, the family of freaks is putting on a circus/freak show theme. They encourage audience members to dress up with the band.

Pick up this Sunday's Verde Independent or next Wednesday's Kudos to learn more about the band's future in the Verde Valley as well as some of their upcoming projects.