Letter: Why are the streets and roads in such bad condition now?

Editor:

In response to Chip Davis’ letter. I am all for considering all the facts. Facts Mr. Davis should already know as the former Yavapai County Supervisor, but the regular Clarkdale voter would not be aware of unless they did their research.

I was a member of the Citizens Bond Committee that spent their time to attend meetings with the Town leaders, road/street experts and Town financial advisers. Also, in my case, driving all around Clarkdale to experience the condition of the public roads and streets for myself.



The purpose of the Bond Committee was to determine if the Town Council should recommend putting to the voters/citizens of Clarkdale a ballot initiative for a General Obligation Bond in the amount of $6,000,000 for 10 years; for street and road repairs. I now know more about conditions of streets and roads and remedies to the problems of deteriorating, neglected road surfaces than I ever had a desire to know.



I am more knowledgeable about the funding available to the Town for maintaining said streets and roads and the extremely bad condition of all the public streets/roads in Clarkdale. That is a fact that cannot be ignored any longer.

Here’s where considering all the facts come in to play. Mayor Doug Von Gausig stated in his letter published in the Verde Independent on Oct 10, 2018, and I quote, “For more than 10 years the Arizona State Legislature swept (some might say “stole”) the funds Arizona cities and towns use to maintain their roads so that they could pay the state’s bills without raising taxes”. He later stated in the same article, “they robbed us of the money needed to maintain roads.”



Well, that is not exactly all the facts. Mr. Davis, as the Yavapai County Supervisor, during many of those 10 years, should also know that. The mayor is correct that the State did reduce the funds that the Town of Clarkdale received each year over the past 10 years.



The other part of all the things to be considered is this ... Over the past 10 years the Town of Clarkdale received nearly $3 million dollars from the State in “HURF” (State Highway User Funds) money. This averages out to $299,434.85 annually for those 10 years.



This can be verified by going to the State of Arizona website. My source of this information was Az State Representative Bob Thorpe LD6’s office.



Those facts were not provided to the Citizens Bond Committee when they were meeting. After the Bond Committee had completed reviewing all the information provided to them, and they had made their recommendation to the Town Council; I became aware of this important thing to be considered. I thought it needed to be shared since Mr. Davis wants the “true facts” as he stated in his letter to the Verde Independent on Oct 17, 2018, to be considered. It is also expected that the Town of Clarkdale will continue to receive HURF money each year as the program is set up today. That means the Town will have annually, approximately $300,000, to do on-going maintenance after the requested $6,000,000, IF APPROVED, is exhausted.

So there you have some true facts to add to your consideration/deliberation as you weigh the issue to decide how to vote on Prop 445. It is a fact that the public streets and roads in Clarkdale are in dire need of repaired and improvement.



The $6 million it will take to accomplish that is a fact according to all the information provided to the Bond Committee. It is also a fact to be considered that the $3 million received over the past 10 years is one half what is being requested of the voters now. If there had been no “HURF” funding received by the Town over the past 10 years, it would explain why the streets and roads are in such bad condition now. The title to the Mayor’s letter to the Verde Independent was “Well-maintained roads - Clarkdale Cares”. In view of this data, I wonder, why are the streets and roads in such bad condition now?

Jai Hurst,

Clarkdale