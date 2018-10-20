Obituary: Wilburn Odell Palmer 1927-2018

Wilburn (Bill) Odell Palmer, beloved husband, father and grandfather, left this earth on the 15th of October 2018. He was born Feb. 22, 1927, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He resided in Rimrock, Arizona, for 24 years serving the community in multiple capacities.
A memorial service will be held at Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde at 10 a.m., on the 26th of October.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.