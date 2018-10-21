‘Moment of Truth’ Smooth Jazz with Neamen Lyles at Steakhouse 89A

Sedona Smooth Jazz, Sedona Jazz in the Country and Steakhouse 89 are excited to announce the pre-concert teaser performance of Neamen Lyles Friday, October 26, 8:30 p.m. starting at Club89 at Steakhousee89 in Sedona.

Neamen Lyles is celebrating the release of his recent June 2018 album, “Moment of Truth.”

Please join this rising, multi-talented, hot & cool, contemporary smooth jazz national recording artist at Club89 for a special performance.

He is a gifted musician whose influences include: pop, contemporary, R&B, soul and hip-hop. If you enjoy joyful, heart and life moving, R&B and soul influenced contemporary smooth jazz, you will love the music of Neamen Lyles.

As you come to know this rising smooth jazz artist, and hear the songs from his recently released album, you will genuinely, deeply appreciate where he came from and where he’s headed.

“Moment of Truth” once again puts Neamen’s gifts into the spotlight in a way that few artists can accomplish so early in their careers.

Scott O’Brien of SmoothJazz.com praised Neamen’s first album titled “So Free.”

“His playing on this powerful collection of originals, written or co-written either by him or his veteran producer Jay Soto, is nothing short of phenomenal,” O’Brien said. “With the addition of super-star players like Jeff Lorber, Brian Simpson, and Darren Rahn, “So Free” sounds like an album you’d expect from the most seasoned and respected sax players in the genre today. The term “World Class” tends to be overused these days, but it is the precise term to describe Neamen Lyles’ new album.”

Try not to miss this stellar performance b y Neamen Lyles at Club89.

Please visit www.steakhouse89.com to make a reservation or call 928-204-2000.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona Az. 86336