Western Light: Resilience

Living in Arizona is tough; tough for people, tough for animals, tough for plants. But our difficult environment often translates to toughness and resilience in the living things that share our state. This mesquite tree germinated and grew on the bank of a desert wash--dry 99% of the year, yet the other 1% could be a raging river. It sent its roots far down into the earth to suck up every available drop, and grew to be strong and healthy. Then the rains came. The water the tree had sought--life-giving water--rampaged down the wash and gouged out the soft sides, pulling the dirt right out from under the tree. But -- have no fear -- the tree lives on. Tethered by its roots, balanced on its roots, it lives on. Resilience.