Camp Verde considers new list of preferred street, road names

CAMP VERDE – What’s in a name? To the Town of Camp Verde’s Community Development Department, the answer is ‘plenty.’

Wednesday, council could approve an update to the list of preferred street names that was adopted with Resolution 2001-A193.

According to Melinda Lee, the Community Development Department adjusted the list “for compliance with current regulations” and removed some names that had been used since the approval of the list.

That said, Community Development “did a cursory review [of the list], not comprehensive one,” said Lee, the Town’s planner and addressing official. “So there are still names on there that could potentially be denied for use.”

What’s in a name?

Road naming and addressing are typically handled by local or county government offices. But due to what Lee called an “upcoming transition to a new 9-1-1 system called Next Generation – NextGen – Camp Verde “will be working more extensively on road naming and addressing issues.

“In order for the new 9-1-1 system to effectively identify locations in an emergency, it is crucial that site addressing is corrected to be compliant with the existing grid system and that road names are assigned appropriately,” Lee said. “This includes the avoidance of road name duplications [or] misspelling.”

According to the ordinance approved in 2001, the list of names is based on “historical locations, pioneer family names, local brands and native vegetation.”

Lee also said that the process to name a Camp Verde road starts in the Community Development which “can be done through an administrative approval for new road names with certain actions,” or that the naming or renaming of a road “may be taken before Town Council.”

At this time, there are no formal processes being done for road names, Lee said.

Where and when

Also Wednesday, council could ask Yavapai County for more time to consider a new north-south route that would connect Cornville Road to SR 260.

Camp Verde Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of council’s Oct. 24 agenda can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council/.

The agenda packet includes a list of the preferred street names.

