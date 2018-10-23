Camp Verde Cornfest will be back in 2019

CAMP VERDE – Mike Marshall says that the Town of Camp Verde has “no plans to reinvent the wheel” when it comes to signature events such as Fort Verde Days, the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, and Cornfest.

But with Camp Verde Promotions announcing that it will no longer be the Town’s de facto entertainment committee after the March 2019 Pecan and Wine Festival, Camp Verde’s Parks and Recreation department will coordinate the events, said Marshal, Parks and Recreation Division manager.

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council is expected to agree to a revised Memorandum of Understanding – MOU – with Camp Verde Promotions, the volunteer entity who has run the Town’s events for the past several years.

That memorandum, says Camp Verde Promotions Vice President Julie Scott, is the first of what likely will be two agreements, with the second to take effect after the next Pecan and Wine Festival on March 16-17, 2019.

“It’s not going to be our show any more,” Scott says.

Cornfest

Key to the Town taking over the events, Marshall says, is Cornfest. On hiatus in 2018, Marshal says that Cornfest will be back for its 27th year in 2019. In some form.

“There are ways to make it work,” Marshall says. “We’re always going to need community involvement to make these events run.”

Marshall also says that Cornfest would be the “smallest of the three events, probably a one-day event.”

“Not sure what it would look like, but it will be easier going forward,” Marshall says.

Marshal also says that the Town will “rely on volunteers and volunteer organizations” to put on the events each year, something that Town Manager Russ Martin echoed.

“I’m sure Camp Verde Promotions won’t go away,” Martin says. “But I think it would be a mistake to have the Town be the only one to make the decisions. The best ideas don’t always come from the manager. These are community events and there should be broad input.”

The memorandum is part of council’s Oct. 24 agenda, which can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council/.

After they coordinate the 2019 Pecan and Wine Festival, Camp Verde Promotions will coordinate “three or four smaller events each year, like the Summer Fun Days events,” Scott says.

Camp Verde Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

