Camp Verde council could approve tiny houses on wheels, vintage RV park

In August 2017, Camp Verde Community Development Director Carmen Howard and her husband David purchased 15 acres of land, adjacent to the Yavapai Apache Agricultural Ranch, on Cloverleaf Ranch Road.

Their plans for part of the land, the Howards stated in a letter to the town, is for a community of tiny houses on wheels, vintage recreational vehicles and agritourism events.

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could approve an agritourism use permit to allow the Howards to develop on their land a small RV Park with a gathering place and fire pit, and a common farming or community garden area.

Said Carmen Howard, this plan for agritourism in residential neighborhood means that people can bring their small mobile residences and park them on lots “about 2250 square feet, or approximately 30 feet x 75 feet” in a contained community with a central area to grow their own produce.

“We are going to encourage an agricultural community and will help put on small events if the residents are interested, such as farm stands, pumpkin patches, farm to table events, food trucks, etc.,” Howard said.

Howard learned about the Slow Food movement in Italy “a few years back,” which she described as an effort “that promotes local food and traditional cooking.” She said Monday that she sees Camp Verde as a “great place to promote slow food, [as] it aligns with the Town’s General Plan and historical roots.”

The Howards’ land has 900 feet of Verde River frontage that will be accessible for the residents.

“We will also consider small farm animals, goats, chickens,” she said.

Residents must bring their own mobile dwelling, Howard said. “We provide the land, water, septic and electric and incredible Verde River access and views.”

At this time, plans are for 10 residents on the property, but Howard said that could “expand a bit if the market for this use – and finances – are favorable.”

Camp Verde Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of council’s Oct. 24 agenda can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council/.

The agenda packet includes information pertaining to the Howards’ use permit request.

