Commentary: Will history repeat itself on new Cottonwood City Hall?

There is a pattern in Cottonwood when it comes to community improvements.

You can call it a peculiar collective community personality trait.

When a major new project is first proposed in Cottonwood, it’s typically espoused by the majority or at least a very vocal minority that this is something we can’t afford. It’s frivolous. It falls into the category of “want” much more than it does a justified “need.”

During the construction phase of these improvements, the project escalates into a community nuisance. We are now terribly inconvenienced by this project that we don’t need and certainly cannot afford.

But once completed, the project becomes a source of community pride.

Think back to the last major bond project at Mingus Union High School, the sports complex at MUHS, the Cottonwood Recreation Center and the current Mingus Avenue reconstruction.

It’s a goofy community personality trait, no doubt, but it’s always been that way in Cottonwood.

Realizing that collective community mindset needs to factor into the decision about the need for a new Cottonwood City Hall.

There also needs to be a meeting of the minds about whether this really is a “need” or just the latest “want” of a tax-and-spend government mindset. If it’s considered the latter, there needs to be a reckoning of why this issue has repeatedly come up rather consistently for more than 30 years now.

For example, about 25 years ago, former Cottonwood City Councilman Mike Gardner advocated for a new city hall to be built on city-owned land along 6th Street between Mingus Avenue and Arizona 89A. Today, we would consider Gardner visionary as that area has become a hub of city and county services.

At the time, Gardner was dismissed out of a belief that moving city hall from the downtown district would kill Old Town. Today, it’s advocated that the city-owned buildings in bustling Old Town would be much more valuable to the city as retail fronts.

The current focus for a new city hall is the Rough Cuts building on Main Street leading into Old Town. Originally planned as a health club, the Rough Cuts building has sat unoccupied for several years now and its current owner, Northern Arizona Healthcare, wants to wheel and deal with Cottonwood to make it a new city hall.

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski believes it’s a smokin’ good deal. A letter to the editor in today’s paper from current Council Member Linda Norman shows she is in full agreement with the mayor.

In fact, it’s a good bet that Elinski likely already has the necessary four votes to enter into this proposed agreement with NAH to at long last put the issue about the need for a new city hall to bed. Come November when two new members take their seats on the council, Elinski could be on the minority side of the vote on the issue.

Further, it is a given that such action now by the current council will be met with tremendous backlash by the community. A recent Verde Independent poll on converting the Rough Cuts building into a new city hall was rejected by 64 percent of those who voted.

But that’s likely to be the case for the new council as well. Remember, that’s how the ball bounces in Cottonwood. We hate such projects at the onset. We’re mighty proud of them once completed.

It’s a given that Mayor Elinski and those council members who agree with him will take a beating in the court of public opinion if they proceed now to take the plunge and build a new city hall. A couple of years from now, no one will care. The fact of the matter is that Elinski likely has the votes now to get this done.

That alternative brings us back to the example of former Councilman Mike Gardner. All these years later when we look at 6th Street with the Public Safety Building, City Library, Rec Center, Justice Court, Yavapai County Administrative Center and County Health Services Center, it’s obvious that Gardner had this figured out. A Cottonwood City Hall would be a perfect fit and complement for 6th Street.

Instead, the council of that era did nothing.

Today, we’re sitting on that bubble of history repeating itself.

If the Cottonwood City Council does nothing with the Rough Cuts building, we very well will be looking at it one day and saying it sure would have made a great city hall.